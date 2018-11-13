Meg Ryan Flashes Her Engagement Ring From John Mellencamp

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meg Ryan

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Say hello to the future Mrs. Cougar!

Four days after confirming her engagement to John Mellencamp , Meg Ryan made a rare red carpet appearance in New York City Monday night. Wearing an elegant Roland Mouret gown, the bride-to-be looked radiant as she posed by herself for photographers. Ryan stepped out to honor her When Harry Met Sally co-star Billy Crystal with the Friars Entertainment Icon Award.

The 56-year-old actress, who recruited makeup artist Christopher Ardoff and hairstylist Matthew Monzon for the event, also gave photographers a better look at her engagement ring.

Ryan began dating Mellencamp in 2011. She was based on the East Coast, while he remained in the Midwest, visiting her whenever he could. "I'm too sensitive to live [in New York City]," he explained to Rolling Stone in 2013. "I can't see poor people. I can't see the suffering. I can't see the trash on the streets." Denouncing the paparazzi, the "Pink Houses" rocker added, "I don't give a f--k about me, but I don't like it for [Ryan]. I'm not leaving Indiana. I'm going to die here."

Photos

Celebrity Engagements of 2018

Meg Ryan, Ring

Amy Sussman/Variety/Shutterstock

After the couple split in 2014, Mellencamp predicted they would never reunite. As he told Howard Stern, the actress hated him "to death" after their breakup. "I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me."

To his surprise, he reconciled with Ryan in late 2017. Earlier this year, the "Jack and Diane" singer bought an apartment in New York City's Soho neighborhood for a reported $2.3 million.

The A-list stars have yet to discuss their engagement. This will be the fourth marriage for Mellencamp, who has five children, and the second marriage for Ryan, who has two children. Mellencamp is now prepping for his upcoming tour, kicking off Feb. 7, 2019, in South Bend, Ind.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meg Ryan , John Mellencamp , Engagements , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Liam Hemsworth Shares Heartbreaking Photo of His Malibu Home After Wildfire

Vanessa Hudgens, Women's Health

What Makes Vanessa Hudgens' Romance With Austin Butler Work

Shopping: 2018 Gift Guide, Under Gift

Holiday Gifts Your Besties Will Love for Under $50

Busy Philipps, Camila Mendes, Busy Tonight

Busy Tonight Recreated Camila Mendes' PCAs Look With Tissue Paper & She Can't Believe the Result

Crazy Rich Asians

Why Henry Golding Never Wants to Be as Famous as Brad Pitt

Lorde, Kanye West

Lorde Goes After Kanye West and Kid Cudi for "Stealing" Her Set Design

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Season 8 Finally Has a Premiere Date

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.