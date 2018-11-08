Meg Ryan Confirms Engagement to John Mellencamp

A little ditty 'bout Meg and John...

Amid a seven-year off-again, on-again relationship, Meg Ryanhas confirmed that she and musician John Mellencamp are engaged, via a hand-drawn photo of the two on Instagram.

"ENGAGED!" she wrote.

The Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally... actress started dating the "Jack & Diane" singer-songwriter in 2011. They broke up in 2014, then got back together later that year, called it quits again 2015 and then reconciled again in 2017 and sparked engagement rumors.

In fact, earlier this year, they also sparked marriage rumors after they were spotted around Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, where Mellencamp owns a home, appearing as though they were planning an event. Ryan's rep later shot down wedding rumors.