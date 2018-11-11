TONIGHT
Things Nicki Minaj just did? That

The hip-hop superstar opened the 2018 People's Choice Awards in a major way, enlisting the help of fellow rapper Tyga for a surprise first performance of their smash hit collaboration, "Dip." 

Nicki made one helluva grand entrance in a black leather mini skirt, fishnets, combat boots and a hot pink hairstyle, hopping onto the stage by way of the PCAs red carpet inside Santa Monica, Calif.'s prestigious Barker Hangar. Following an electrifying live performance featuring songs off her platinum album Queen like "Good Form," the "Barbie Dreams" emcee received an epic standing ovation from celebrity guests including Jimmy FallonBlake SheltonGwen Stefani and more. 

Sunday's ceremony is already shaping up to be one unforgettable night for Minaj, who is a finalist in two categories. She's nominated for Female Artist of 2018 alongside Taylor SwiftCamila CabelloAriana GrandeCamila Cabello and Cardi B, as well as Album of 2018. In the latter category, Minaj faces off against Camila Cabello (Camila), Shawn Mendes (Shawn Mendes), Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy) and Ariana Grande (Sweetener). 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Tyga, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

And it goes without saying, but E!'s People's Choice Awards is only getting started!

Pop culture fanatics can look forward to more live performances from Rita Oraand John Legend, who is poised to present Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award

The star power grows even brighter thanks to Victoria Beckhamand Melissa McCarthy, who will both receive top honorsChrissy TeigenWill FerrellBusy Tonight host Busy PhilippsShay MitchellLeighton Meester and Terry Crews also make up a small handful of PCAs presenters set to take the stage throughout tonight's highly-anticipated gathering. 

Check out the complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here

The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

