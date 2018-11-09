"I was there last night too and it was by far the most bizarre and uncomfortable moment I've ever witnessed at a Q&A," another attendee tweeted. "He went on a mini rant about taking power away from the word and shouted it to make a point. The audience went silent. One woman behind me reacted vocally."

"I was already confused what point he was trying to make on race relations. We were ready for Mahershala or Peter to start talking again... and then he dropped i," a third person described on social media.

While some online have defended the star, arguing that he did not use the word to hurt or insult anyone, Mortensen issued an apology on Thursday.

"Last night I participated in a Q&A session moderated by Elvis Mitchell following a screening of 'Green Book' in Los Angeles. In making the point that many people casually used the 'N' word at the time in which the movie story takes place, in 1962, I used the full word," his statement began. "Although my intention was to speak strongly against racism, I have no right to even imagine the hurt that is caused by hearing that word in any context, especially from a white man. I do not use the word in private or in public. I am very sorry that I did use the full word last night, and will not utter it again."