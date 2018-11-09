Yolanda Hadid is one proud mama.

For the second year, both of her famous daughters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, walked in the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show. This year, the stunning siblings strutted the runway in the Big Apple, where the show taped inside Pier 94.

While the Hadid gals strutted their wings down the runway, Yolanda was cheering them on from the front row alongside her younger daughter's famous beau, The Weeknd. So, how does mom feel about her daughter's rekindled romance? After all, back in 2016, the then-exes had an infamous run-in shortly after their breakup on the Victoria's Secret runway, where Bella was making her debut and The Weeknd was serving as musical guest at the time. The two eventually got back together this past July.

"I trust their choices and I love who they love and obviously Bella and Abel had the split there for awhile and I'm just so happy they're back together and I couldn't be happier about that," she told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi.