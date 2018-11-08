Megyn Kelly Steps Out in All Black After Today Cancellation

Megyn Kelly

MEGA

It's been about two weeks since Today announced the cancellation of Megyn Kelly Today. While the former anchor has kept a low profile since the end of her show, she resurfaced in New York on Thursday for a coffee run with her children. 

Kelly was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a dark winter coat, leggings and a shirt with a skull on it. She accessorized her look with a pair of black boots. 

Kelly was all smiles as she picked up the beverage with her son in tow. Still, it hasn't been the easiest time for the journalist.

Last week, Kelly fired back at the paparazzi after they hounded her home and took photos that were later published in the Daily Mail

"For a week paparazzi has been lurking outside my home day & nite," she tweeted. "Finally today I took my kids to school. I went out alone 1st, offered them donuts &begged them to just take their pic of me & to leave my kids alone when they emerged. All were nice. Except the Dailymail."

"The DailyMail 1st published photos of my husb IN OUR HOME & then *did* photog my kids, trailed us to my daughter's school, & secretly videotaped my 7-yr-old child (her classmates too) & posted it. THIS IS NOT RIGHT," she continued.

Watch

Is Megyn Kelly Worth an Extra $10 Million More From NBC?

The cancellation came after Kelly received backlash for questioning why it was inappropriate for white people to wear blackface on Halloween during a panel discussion. 

"But what is racist? Because…you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween," Kelly said during her discussion with Jenna Bush HagerMelissa Rivers, and Jacob Soboroff. "Back when I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up as like a character." 

She later added, "I can't keep up with the number of people we're offending just by being normal people these days."

Kelly later apologized for her comments both via an internal email and through an emotional on-air statement and admitted her behavior was wrong. Her Today colleagues also spoke out about her comments. Craig Melvin, for instance, described her words as "indefensible" and Hager called them "horrifying." 

Megyn Kelly Today debuted in 2017 as a replacement for Today's Take.

(E! and NBC News are both part of NBCUniversal).

