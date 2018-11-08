Patricia Altschul Wins Shadiest Reaction to Ashley Jacobs' Southern Charm Exit

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 9:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Patricia Altschul, Ashley Jacobs

Paul Cheney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The art of Southern Charm includes fabulous galas, flamingo parties and maybe some shade throwing.

Earlier this week, Ashley Jacobs appeared to confirm on Instagram that she was not returning to the Bravo reality show.

"After a lot of prayerful consideration, I have decided not to return to Southern Charm next season. I've been blessed with an amazing career, family, & friends and I don't want to put those things in jeopardy for a reality tv show," she wrote to her followers. "Honestly I considered filming again because I desperately want to tell my side of the story. But after experiencing how unfair the editing process can be, I don't think I'll ever have a fair shot."

Ashley continued, "I appreciate you all following me throughout this journey."

Photos

Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm Friendships

Southern Charm Season 5

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

While much of the cast is staying quiet as filming on a new season continues, one fan-favorite couldn't help but add her two cents.

When sharing the Instagram announcement on Twitter, Patricia Altschul wrote, "After prayerful consideration, I've decided to decline the Nobel Peace Prize and the swimsuit cover of Sports Illustrated." Zing!

Ashley isn't the only star leaving the Bravo reality show. Back in August, Thomas Ravenel announced on his private Twitter page that he won't be returning for season six.

"I'm not doing the show anymore," he shared online. "In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I've got too much to lose and informed them I'm not coming back."

As for Patricia's relationship with Thomas and Ashley, it appears they haven't been as close for several months now.

Back in June, the caftans designer revealed on Twitter: "Neither Whitney nor myself have a relationship ……… and haven't for quite some time." 

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Southern Charm , Reality TV , TV , Bravo , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Melissa McCarthy

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Couples Status Check

John Legend, A Legendary Christmas

Let John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Get You in the Holiday Spirit With This Gorgeous New Poster

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

NeNe Leakes Gets Emotional When The Real Housewives of Atlanta Ladies Surprise Her

Milo Ventimiglia, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

See Milo Ventimiglia, Darren Criss and More TV Actors Adorably React to Becoming PCAs Finalists

Modern Family

Sarah Hyland Knew About the Modern Family Pregnancy Reveal for Months

Melissa McCarthy, Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls

Melissa McCarthy Makes the Perfect On-Screen Partner in Crime: See Her Best Celeb Co-Stars!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.