Cheryl Cole Swears Off Dating Forever After Liam Payne Split

Cheryl Cole is opening up about her dating life following her split with Liam Payne.

After months of speculation, the singer, 35, and the One Direction star, 25, announced their split in July 2018, one day after her 35th birthday.

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," Liam, who shares a son, Bear, 1, with Cheryl, wrote on Twitter at the time. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Now that some time has passed since the split, is Cheryl ready to move on to a new relationship?