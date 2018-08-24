Liam Payne Jokes He Feels "Fragile" After Cheryl Cole Split

As the song goes, "Breakin' Up Is Hard to Do."

According to Liam Payne, it's even harder when you're one half of one of the world's most famous couples. Payne spoke candidly about his breakup with Cheryl Cole in an interview with Kat Shoob on Vodafone's Big Top 40 Friday, insisting he's "good" and has "a lot of stuff going on." With a laugh, he said, "I'm a bit fragile at times. No, I'm all right, you know? It's been OK."

"Obviously, there's a lot of stuff I've still got to sort out with my life," he added, "but I'm enjoying it." Before Cole, Payne didn't have much experience dealing with such a high-profile split. "That bit of it is difficult. You break up, and then it was like a couple of days or a couple of weeks before we actually like put the announcement out, and that's the bit when it really hits home, I guess," the 24-year-old "First Time" singer, who just released a new EP, confessed to Shoob. "At the same point, it's like breaking up twice like. You already did this once, and now I'm having to go through all of that again because I have to tell people I don't even really know."