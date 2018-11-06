Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Flashes Her Boob in a Sheer Dress

Good lord, Lourdes Leon!

Madonna's 22-year-old daughter made a rare red carpet appearance last night when she attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Wearing a sheer dress that exposed her right nipple, Leon made quite a bold style statement. While it was clearly intentional, E! News has blurred the photo of her posing for photographers.

Needless to say, the daring design wasn't intended to be worn with a bra.

Leon was dressed by Raul Lopez, founder of the Luar label; the Williamsburg-based designer has previously created looks for Future, Kylie Jenner, Solange Knowles and Kendrick Lamar.

Lopez was among the event's finalists, but he lost to Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss. "I didn't win, but I feel like a winner and that's what counts. One door closes and 30 open," Lopez wrote on Instagram Stories. "I feel like a champ. [I'm] happy for this experience for the culture."