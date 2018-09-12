Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Some Skin at Her NYFW Debut

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 8:44 AM

Lourdes Leon, NYFW

Masato Onoda/WWD/Shutterstock

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, just made her New York Fashion Week debut.

The 21-year-old star walked her first NYFW runway show on Tuesday at Gypsy Sport's Spring 2019 show in Manhattan. Leon wore ripped, low-rise jeans that exposed her black underwear underneath, as well as chunky white sneakers. She also wasn't afraid to show a little skin as she rocked a chain bra with seashell embellishments. She capped off the look with tiny sunglasses and a green hair accessory. 

According to Vogue, Leon actually reached out to designer Rio Uribe personally and asked if she would walk in the show. The magazine also claimed she's a friend of Uribe and of the brand's.

Leon was clearly proud of her modeling work and posted a picture from the show on Instagram. 

While this was her first time walking in a NYFW show, this wasn't her first time modeling. Leon also posed for a Converse x MadeMe collaboration by designer Erin Magee.

Madonna's Baby Girl Is 21! Inside Lourdes Leon's Unique Relationship With Her Famous Mom

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, Madonna

Matt Baron/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press

It seems like Leon inherited her mom's love of fashion at a young age. The mother-daughter duo has attended New York Fashion Week shows before, including Alexander Wang's show in 2016. She even attended The Versace At the V&A Party when she was just a little girl.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

