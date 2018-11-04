Nicki Minaj and Little Mix Sizzle in 2018 MTV EMAs Performance

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 1:33 PM
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV
The 2018 MTV EMAs certainly brought the girl power!
It all came full-circle for girl group Little Mix as Nicki Minaj joined them onstage on Sunday to open the show with a sizzling performance of their joint single "Woman Like Me" at the event. Wearing a mostly pink patterned bodysuit, the rap queen showcased some sexy moves while dancing in between Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, while the ladies later danced in a line. Very closely.
"I just got to put my head on her bum," Perrie said backstage about Nicki, joking that the experience was "Incredible. Life-changing. Heavenly."
Little Mix were formed in 2011 on the show The X Factor. Known then by the name Rhythmix, the four members performed Nicki Minaj's breakout hit "Super Bass."
Nicki later took the stage again to perform "Goodbye" with Jason Derulo and David Guetta.
Other performers include Bebe Rexha, Panic! at the Disco and Janet Jackson, recipient of the Global Icon Award.
See the winners of the 2018 MTV EMAs.
Check Out All the Times PCAs Finalist Cardi B Has Said the Most, Well, Cardi B Things Over the Years
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?