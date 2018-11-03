Bella Hadid Feeling "Happier Than Ever" Before 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 3:51 PM

Bella Hadid, Weeknd, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid is ready for her wings.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday just days before the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Bella posted a few photos on social media of herself wearing a black bra and black underwear with knee-high boots. She had her fitting today for the show and described the experience and her emotions.

"I can't wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits ...i'm so grateful to be a part of the show again," she captioned the photos of her. Additionally, Bella said she was "feeling happier and healthier than ever."

The model also included a parenthetical comment as a preemptive explanation in case she were to receive any type of body-shaming from critics. She said, "All body types are different and react differently with a great workout routine and a healthy diet."

Bella has appeared in the fashion show a number of times, including in 2016 when her boyfriend, The Weeknd, was one of the performers.

Photos

Victoria's Secret Models Off-Duty Style

Bella will walk alongside her sister Gigi Hadid and best friend Kendall Jennerin the show this year. Other big names returning to the catwalk include Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo, Winnie Harlow and Adriana Lima.

It wouldn't be a complete Victoria's Secret Fashion Show without some major musical guests, either. Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the names slated to perform at the show.

Speaking of a "healthy diet," Bella gave her Instagram followers a bit of a sneak peek into what her refrigerator looks like on a daily basis. The huge stainless steel fridge was filled with fruits and veggies, including carrots, blueberries, raspberries and celery, as well as a variety of Siggi's yogurt flavors, Kombucha, coconut water, almond butter and hummus.

Who even knew fridge envy was a thing? 

As Bella prepares for the annual show, take a look at some of the new names who are putting on their Victoria's Secret Angel wings for the first time this year.

Winnie Harlow, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Winnie Harlow

The 24-year-old Canadian model rose to national fame as a contestant on season 21 of America's Next Top Model in 2014, namely due to her unique skin condition, vitiligo, characterized by depigmentation of parts of the skin. She will be the first model with this condition to walk the Victoria's Secret runway.

Josie Canseco, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Josie Canseco

The 23-year-old Florida model is the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco and ex-wife Jessica Canseco.

Mayowa Nicholas, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Mayowa Nicholas

The 20-year-old Nigerian model was supposed to make her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut at the 2017 event but was among a few of her peers who was denied a visa to China.

Article continues below

Sabah Koj, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Timur Emek/GC Images

Sabah Koj

The model was born in war-torn South Sudan, lived in Egypt for four years and then migrated to Australia at age 7 with her family, according to Who What Wear.

Iesha Hodges, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Iesha Hodges

The 23-year-old is originally from Brooklyn and has modeled for brands such as Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta.

Melie Tiacoh,Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Mélie Tiacoh

The model was born in Paris and was raised in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Article continues below

Lorena Rae, Victoria Secret model

Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images

Lorena Rae

The 24-year-old German model was romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in 2017.

Yasmin Wijnaldum, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Yasmin Wijnaldum

The 20-year-old Dutch model rose to fame as the face of Prada at the age of 17. It was her first modeling campaign.

Sadie Newman, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Sadie Newman

The 24-year-old British model started her modeling career nearly a decade ago and moved by herself from England to New York at age 16. She told the Sidmouth Herald newspaper in her hometown, "I don't remember ever feeling scared about moving so young, I think I was just so excited and optimistic and the city is constantly so busy that I was always occupied and still am."

Article continues below

Maia Cotton, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Maia Cotton

The 19-year-old New Zealand model is also a dancer; she has practiced ballet and contemporary dance since she was 4, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Duckie Thot, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Duckie Thot

The 23-year-old Australia's Next Top Model alum often models for Rihanna's Fenty brand.

Cheyenne Maya Carty, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Cheyenne Maya-Carty

The 18-year-old British model has only been modeling for five years! She was scouted by a modeling agent while roller-skating in London, according to Next.co.uk.

Article continues below

Isilda Moreira, Victoria Secret model

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Isilda Moreira

The 19-year-old Portuguese model was got discovered aged 14 while vacationing in London, according to Forbes.

Kelsey Merritt, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images

Kelsey Merritt

The 22-year-old model will make history by becoming the first Filipino model to walk the Victoria's Secret runway. She wrote on Instagram in September, "WE DID IT PHILIPPINES!!!!!! What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018!!!

Alannah Walton, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Alannah Walton

The 18-year-old Australian model, who goes by the nickname Lani, originally wanted to be an Olympic swimmer but grew tired of the sport. She told Australia's Monster Children magazine in 2017, "I gave up last year on swimming because I'd been doing it every single day since I was five. It was exhausting, boring, and every day was so repetitive."

Article continues below

Willow Hand, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Willow Hand

The 19-year-old Florida native famously opened Prada's fall/winter 2015/2016 show when she was just 16.

Sofie Rovenstine, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Sofie Rovenstine

In 2018, the 19-year-old Franklin, TN native was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA.

Myrthe Bolt, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Myrthe Bolt

The 19-year-old Dutch model said in 2017 that after she stops modeling, she would like to study to become a doctor.

Article continues below

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, Dec. 2 on ABC.

