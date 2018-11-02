Listen Up, Ladies! Post Malone Might Be Single Again

Post Malone might be drinkin' Henny and trynna forget, because rumor has it he is back on the market.

According to Us Weekly, the star and his girlfriend, Ashlen Diaz, have split after three years of dating. A source told the outlet that Diaz broke up with the artist a few months ago, however, another source told them it was a mutual decision to stop seeing each other. Diaz is reportedly upset by the split, but the rapper's demanding schedule has placed a strain on their romance.

And Diaz's Instagram seemingly confirms the rumors since any photos she once had with him have been removed. Malone, on the other hand, doesn't appear to have many photos with Ashlen on social media.

In recent months there appeared to be trouble in paradise, as Post was seen cozying up to a mystery woman on a yacht. The bikini-clad female looked a lot like Ashlen, but there was much speculation about her true identity.