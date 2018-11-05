Theresa Caputo's romantic relationship with Larry Caputo may be over. But that doesn't mean their friendship is too.

Back in December 2017, the TLC reality star and her husband of 28 years revealed they were legally separating. And this past summer, fans learned that the couple was in the middle of divorce proceedings.

While Theresa and Larry have tried to keep details about their split private, the couple will have their first reunion in nearly eight months on tonight's all new Long Island Medium.

"I was going out to do the celebrity readings [in Los Angeles] and I wanted to just catch up," Theresa shared with E! News exclusively before the episode airs. "We talk, we text so to be able to just sit down and be able to reconnect in person was really great."

Although the episode was filmed a while ago, Theresa insists that the pair remains friendly today.