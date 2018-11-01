The Brady Bunch Cast Reunites for HGTV's New Series A Very Brady Renovation

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 11:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Brady Bunch, A Very Brady Renovation

HGTV

The Brady Bunch is back together. The surviving cast members of the iconic TV family—Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland—reunited for the first time in nearly 15 years to kick off HGTV's newest series, A Very Brady Renovation.

The TV siblings joined Property Brothers stars Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine of Good Bones, siblings Leanne and Steve Ford of Restored by the Fords, Hidden Potential's Jasmine Roth and Lara Spencer of Flea Market Flip for an on-camera walk-through of the home. HGTV snapped up the house in a bidding war with Lance Bass of all people. The house was used for exteriors on the beloved sitcom and is renovating it on camera, which is being described by the network as "one of the biggest programming events that HGTV has ever undertaken."

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

The interior of the house will be renovated for nostalgia to the 1970s styles.

Expect more celebrity guests when the show premieres in September 2019.

"What's so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers' childhoods," Loren Ruch, senior vice president of programming and partnerships at HGTV said in a statement, "It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane."

HGTV plans to add 2,000 square feet to the home's original footprint and says it will "stay true to the spirit of the Brady Bunch family home that everyone loves and remembers." "From the unforgettable signature wood-paneled living room with floating staircase to the orange and green kitchen and the kids' Jack-and-Jill bathroom, The Brady Bunch house will forever hold a special place in television history and American pop culture," HGTV said in a release.

The cast of The Brady Bunch also included the late Florence Henderson as mom Carol, Ann B. Davis as trusty housekeeper Alice and Robert Reed as patriarch Mike. The cast has reunited several times throughout the years, including for TV shows like The Bradys, but this is the first time in years all six TV siblings—Marcia, Greg, Jan, Peter, Cindy and Bobby—have come together. Rumors of animosity between cast mates have swirled for years, perpetuated by incomplete reunions. But, here they are together. Wouldn't Carol and Mike Brady be proud?

HGTV's Brady renovation series premieres September 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , HGTV , Entertainment , Reunion , Apple News
Latest News
The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead and How Other TV Shows Handle Lead Actor Exits

Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, Kit Harington

This Part of the Game of Thrones Series Finale Made Kit Harington Cry

Melissa Gorga Would Take Lisa Vanderpump's "RHOBH" Spot

"Better Call Saul" Actor Admits to Cutting Off Own Arm

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese

Jersey Shore Stars Send Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Love on His Wedding Day

Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Saved by the Bell Is Coming Back...on Instagram?!

The X-Files, David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson

Goodbye to You: How Lead Actors Left Hit TV Shows

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.