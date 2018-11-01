This Part of the Game of Thrones Series Finale Made Kit Harington Cry

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

HBO

There were tears when the Game of Thrones cast and crew assembled to begin work on the final season, as is to be expected, but for Kit Harington, the man behind Jon Snow, the cries came more than once.

In a new cover story in Entertainment Weekly, Harington revealed he didn't read the scripts before the table read and then proceeded to cry with the assembled cast and crew at the show's final season table read. The tears came twice that day, once while reading an episode and the second round of sobs came for a very specific reason.

"The second time was the very end," Harington told EW, referring to the last page of the script for episode six. "Every season, you read at the end of the last script ‘End of Season 1,' or ‘End of Season 2.' This read ‘End of Game of Thrones.'"

Photos

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

Not much was revealed about the upcoming final trip to Westeros, aside from the fact that the Winterfell set is now enormous and there were characters in the series finale that surprised the reporter. And of course, there's a big battle involving all sorts of characters interacting who have never met before. It took weeks to film. It's the final season of Game of Thrones, did you expect anything less?

"Having the largest battle doesn't sound very exciting — it actually sounds pretty boring," series co-creator David Benioff said. "Part of our challenge, and really, [director Miguel Sapochnik's] challenge, is how to keep that compelling… we've been building toward this since the very beginning, it's the living against the dead, and you can't do that in a 12-minute sequence."

For more vague final seasons teases (the cast is sworn to secrecy), head over here.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO sometime in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kit Harington , Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Entertainment Weekly
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead and How Other TV Shows Handle Lead Actor Exits

The Brady Bunch, A Very Brady Renovation

The Brady Bunch Cast Reunites for HGTV's New Series A Very Brady Renovation

Melissa Gorga Would Take Lisa Vanderpump's "RHOBH" Spot

"Better Call Saul" Actor Admits to Cutting Off Own Arm

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese

Jersey Shore Stars Send Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Love on His Wedding Day

Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Saved by the Bell Is Coming Back...on Instagram?!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.