Beyoncé's Toni Braxton-Inspired Halloween Costume Is a Masterpiece

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 4:54 PM

Beyonce, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Things Beyoncédid? That

After an epic weekend of star-studded Halloween celebrations and the elaborate get-ups that followed, the real MVP dusted off her costume closet for one unforgettable tribute to a music icon. In a nod to the one and only Toni Braxton and her self-titled album from the early '90s, Bey transformed into what she's dubbed "Phoni Braxton."

From the sassy pixie cut to the light wash denim and gold accessories, not even Toni herself could believe just how perfectly she pulled it off. 

"Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?" she tweeted. "I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis!"

It's become a tradition for the music superstar to pay homage to her inspirations on Halloween, starting all the way back in 2014 when she and daughter Blue Ivy Carter dressed up as Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, respectively. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

Check out several years of Bey-tastic Halloween costumes by scrolling through our gallery below! 

Beyonce, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Toni Braxton

Queen Bey kicked off Halloween 2018 with a masterful recreation of the R&B legend's 1993 self-titled album. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Notorious B.I.G. & Lil' Kim

In 2017, Bey and Jay-Z went all out as the legendary rappers. 

Beyonce, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Lil' Kim

The "Love on Top" songstress paid tribute to the hip-hop superstar with a variety of elaborate looks in 2017, including this iconic Chanel-inspired wig.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Halloween

Instagram

Barbie & Ken

In 2016, the famous parents recruited daughter Blue Ivy Carter to play out their Barbie fantasy. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Halloween 2016

Instagram

Salt-N-Pepa

Push it real good! Bey, Blue and Tina Knowles channeled their inner hip-hop divas in 2016. 

Beyonce, Halloween

beyonce.com

Coming to America

All hail Prince Akeem! The rapper went as Eddie Murphy's character from the 1988 flick, while Bey and Blue followed suit in similar ensembles in 2015. 

Beyonce, Halloween

beyonce.com

Storm

Beyoncé to the rescue! She brought the comic book superhero to life for a Halloween bash in 2015. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Halloween

beyonce.com

Janet & Michael Jackson

In Blue Ivy's first public Halloween get-up in 2014, the mother-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable as the world-famous performers. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Jay Z, Halloween

beyonce.com

Frida Kahlo & Jean-Michel Basquiat

The power couple got artsy for Halloween festivities in 2014.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Halloween

Instagram

Angel

We'll never know if it hurt when Bey fell from Heaven, but her 2013 costume is certainly angelic. 

Beyonce, Halloween

beyonce.com

The White Rabbit

Beyoncé must have been late for a very important date during Halloween 2012. 

Beyonce, Halloween

beyonce.com

Spider-Man

The celeb's Spidey senses were most definitely tingling while celebrating Halloween in 2012. 

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Halloween , VG , Top Stories
