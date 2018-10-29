10 Crazy-Epic Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes You Can't Miss

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 3:31 PM

Even though Hollywood A-listers are dressing up as vampires and skeletons (See: Zoë Kravitz and Kylie Jenner), their Halloween costumes are giving us life.

Over the weekend, celebrities stepped out for Halloween parties, hosted by George Clooney, G-Eazy and more, and thus, went all out in celebration. Some celebs went for funny out-of-the-bag styles that you can buy at Halloween-themed store, like Sarah Hyland's taco costume or Joe Jonas' princess style. Other celebs, however, went into their wardrobe to recreate looks inspired by past and present celebrities. Then, there were a few celebs that wowed with out-of-this-world fashion.

Case in point: Paris Hilton's rave-ready, iridescent bunny, complete by unicorn hues, platform knee-high boots, a sparkling set and fuzzy ears.

Looking for a last-minute costume that's worthy of a Hollywood Halloween event that's crazy, sexy or hilarious? Celebrities have you covered with the inspiration you need.

Check out the best Halloween costumes yet below!

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Halloween

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kendall Jenner

as an Austin Powers robot

Zoe Kravitz, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Zoe Kavitz

as a vampire

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

as skeletons.

ESC: Paris Hilton, Halloween

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Paris Hilton

as an iridescent bunny

ESC: Halloween, Levi Meaden, Ariel Winter

Instagram

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden

as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock

ESC: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner

as an elephant and Sansa from Game of Thrones

ESC: Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor

as Karl Lagerfield

ESC: Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber

in a Día de los Muertos-inspired look and a baseball player costume

ESC: George Clooney, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Halloween

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney

as pilots and a stewardess

ESC: Jenni JWoww Farley, Roger Matthews, Halloween

Anthony Serrantonio

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Roger Mathews

as Moana characters

