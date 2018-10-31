She was nicknamed Posh Spice for a reason!

Seriously, Victoria Beckham could wear literally anything and still look flawless.

So, when E! announced on Tuesday that the designer is the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards' Fashion Icon Award recipient, it came as no big surprise to her fans since she has obviously earned it!

Honestly, every time she walks a red carpet or appears at an event, we have to pick our jaws up off the floor. Not to mention the fact that she has her own successful brand of clothing called Victoria Beckham.

After all these years, we're constantly amazed at how the 44-year-old designer is still slaying the style game.

No matter where she's headed, whether it be a design meeting or to pick her kids up from school, Beckham is a fashionista that demands our attention and we gladly give it to her in spades.

Seriously, she has been a couture chameleon for decades, whether she's in her own creations or rocking looks from another top-notch designer.