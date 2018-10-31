What's better than a first birthday party? A 13th-month birthday bash organized by Nikki Bella and Rusev, that's what!

On Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Lana and Rusev paid Brie Bella, Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) and Nikki a visit in San Diego, CA. Since Lana was in town to train with Bryan ahead of her Money in the Bank ladder match, Rusev was tasked with helping Nikki take care of Brie's daughter Birdie.

During their one-on-one time, the WWE star learned that Birdie never got a big first birthday bash and was beyond appalled. "Three people? For a child's first birthday?" an astonished Rusev asked.

"Birdie didn't have a birthday party because Bryan was on the road," Nikki explained later on. "It was just Brie and I and no one else. And it's kind of funny because I asked Brie if I could throw Birdie a party and she said no!"

Despite a concern that Bryan would "flip" over a big party, Rusev convinced Nikki to throw Birdie a surprise bash. However, Lana's husband decided the event needed to feature traditions from his home country of Bulgaria.