Brie Bella's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE star finds herself trying to decode millennial slang with husband Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan). In fact, Brie feels motivated to learn hip phrases after Bryan accuses her of being the "least cool mom in the history of moms."

"Okay, so let me see what I can look up," Nikki Bella's twin notes. "I feel like I hear this a lot, 'Wow that's lit.'"

Although Brie picks up on the first phrase, she struggles to figure out the other sayings, especially "hundo p." After figuring out that it means to be "hundred percent sure" about something, Brie attempts to test her man's knowledge.