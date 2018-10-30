Kim Kardashian Shares the Real Reason She'll Always Defend Kanye West

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 7:16 AM
YouTube
Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to stand behind her husband Kanye West—no matter how controversial his political views may be.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on Saturday's episode of The Messy Truth with Van Jones and defended her spouse's right to voice his opinion.
West made headlines several times this year for his views on President Donald Trump. He's called the commander-in-chief his "brother" and claimed they're "both dragon energy" on Twitter. He's also shown his support for Trump by wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and giving a passionate speech about the president during a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. He's even met with Trump a few times, including during a recent trip to the White House.
However, West's controversial comments haven't just been about Trump. The "Gold Digger" rapper also came under fire this fall after he tweeted about abolishing the 13th amendment. He later clarified he meant "amend" versus "abolish." In addition, he received backlash this summer after he suggested slavery "sounds like a choice." He later issued an apology.
Despite all of the criticism, Kardashian continues to stand by her man.
"Look, I always say this: It takes him about four years to write a song to communicate what he wants to say. So when he tweets something in two seconds—what's going on in his mind, and what he thinks and what he's trying to say—he might not be the best communicator but he has the best heart and I know what he means," Kardashian told Jones. "I believe in him, and I believe that his message of what the hat represents to him is maybe different [than] what it represents to other people. He is very mindful about that.... Maybe [he] doesn't express that. But what it means to him is something totally different, and I trust in him that he will explain that in his own way."
She also had a few words for those who criticized her for not interjecting during his rant on SNL.
"What did you want me to do? Get up on stage and sing? Like what did you want me to do?" she said. "I listen to him. Afterwards, I might let him know that I can help him communicate that a little bit better and, you know, we should work on that. And he's like ‘Oh yeah but I already tweeted it' and I'm like ‘Well, what you tweeted isn't what you just said to me over the phone.' But sometimes people don't have the long time to really hear him out and see what he has to say."
In the end, Kardashian said she knows her husband is "so strong and that he knows what he means and the people around him know what he means."
"And the people around him let him know that what he said might not be what he means and try to help him work on it," she continued. "But I know his heart so we are working on expressing that."
She also reiterated that her husband isn't afraid to speak his mind—even when his opinion isn't well received.
"He will always do what he believes, whether it is the popular thing or not," she added, noting that West says he's "not political" and just "wants to fight for free thought."
Perhaps one of the reasons Kardashian has stood up for her husband over the years is because he's always done the same for her.
"We've been through a lot together, you know," she said earlier in the episode. "I've known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006 [or] 2007, met him in like 2002 or 2003. I've known him forever. He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. It's going to ruin your career.' Everyone told him that…And to me, he was like 'You're not going to tell me what to do. I'll let you know it's going to be OK.' He was always that strength for me. So I'll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me."
She also later added, "Anyone who has ever doubted us or me he has always been there to hold my hand and lift me up higher and give me the confidence. So I'll always do the same for him."
Watch the video to see the full interview.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?