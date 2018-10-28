Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rubbed Noses in New Zealand

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Oct. 28, 2018 9:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

The royal tour has officially reached New Zealand. 

Approaching the end of their 16-day tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Wellington, New Zealand on Sunday to more throngs of ecstatic natives waiting to catch a glimpse, snap a photo or—hopefully!—exchange a few words with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

But, first, it was time for the couple to be welcomed to New Zealand with a traditional Māori greeting—a hongi. A hongi, which serves a similar purpose as a handshake, is done by pressing one's nose and forehead to another person's. The royals are no stranger to the practice as they've both participated in a hongi at past events. 

Upon arrival at the Government House, Governor-General Pasty Reddy greeted the pair at her home and a Powhiri, a Māori welcome, began. The Duke and Duchess first rubbed noses with Kaumatua Professor Piri Sciascia and Kuia, Te Ripowai Higgins.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Three Māori warriors then challenged the dad-to-be to see if he was acceptable of being invited in. Chief warrior and Warrant Officer Aaron Morrison from the New Zealand Army then performed a dance and placed a dart on the ground, which Harry knelt down to pick up and accept their challenge.  

While shouting a greeting and hitting his leg, Officer Morrison signified that the royal was accepted and could come forward to view a haka performance, a Māori war dance used both on the battlefied and when groups peacefully come together. 

When the haka ended, the royals greeted Officer Morrison and Officer Nikau with a hongi and then watched boys from the Hato Paora school perform a second haka in their school uniforms. 

Read

Meghan Markle's First Official Twitter Photo Is a Tribute to Prince Harry

Prince Harry, New Zealand

Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty Images

Later, after the couple laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, they took a walkabout among the crowd. 

In addition to chatting with natives, the couple also accepted gifts, including a Buzzy Bee, a popular New Zealand toy, for their baby on the way, as well as a homemade red rose brooch from 10-year-old aspiring designer Alexandra MacKay, which Markle immediately fastened to her Karen Walker plaid trench coat. 

There was no shortage of sweet moments, including Markle comforting a crying fan. According to a reporter on location, the duchess spent "quite a while talking" to the teen. 

What a great mom the expectant royal will make!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Meghan Markle Nails Speech About Women's Right to Vote

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Invictus Games 2018

Meghan Markle's First Official Twitter Photo Is a Tribute to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, David Beckham, Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deliver Moving Speeches at Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

Meghan Markle Brought to Tears By Hilarious Song

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle Pick Her Wedding Tiara and Music

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.