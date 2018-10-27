Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Oct. 27, 2018 6:18 PM

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Two guys walk into a Halloween party and break it down on the dance floor. It's a "tale old as time."

This time, however, the two men are Noah Centineo and 13 Reasons Why's Ross Butler. Cenineo dressed up as Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (he's definitely the former), while Butler channeled his inner Marvel man and donned a Wolverine costume at the Casamigos Halloween party Friday night.

The former Riverdale star posted a video on Instagram of him dancing alongside Centineo to the Ludacris song "Stand Up." The caption was just about the opposite of anything Gaston or Wolverine would ever say. Butler wrote, "When Wolverine and Gaston tell you to move, you do whatever you want because you're strong and independent."

The lyrics to the song go, "When I move you move (just like that)."

Looks like Centineo isn't the only Internet boyfriend in town anymore.

On Saturday, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star uploaded an Instagram photo from the party of him carrying Butler in his arms. "Everyone's invited to the wedding," he captioned it.

The jealousy of everyone looking at the photo is palpable.

Centineo and Butler weren't the only ones who dressed to the nines in their Halloween best. Take a look at the gallery below for some more great spooky celebrity Halloween costumes.

Lily-Rose Depp

V Magazine

Lily-Rose Depp

The Chanel model holds her V Magazine cover at the publication's Halloween party at Jane's Carousel in New York.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

The Casamigos co-founder and the supermodel strike a pose at the bash.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford & Presley Gerber

The celeb family all dressed up for the Casamigos party.

Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Ryan Seacrest & Shayna Taylor

The American Idol host and his longtime girlfriend dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour at the Casamigos bash.

Harry Styles, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Harry Styles

The "Two Ghosts" singer dressed up in a replica of Elton John's 1975 Dodgers concert outfit at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Jenner

The Hills star and his wife dressed up as characters from Scarface at the Casamigos party.

Brandon Jenner, Linda Thompson, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Linda Thompson & Brandon Jenner

Brandon attended the Casamigos bash alongside his mom, Linda Thompson.

Sean Combs, P Diddy, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy strikes a pose at the Casamigos bash.

Zoe Kravitz, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Zoë Kravitz

Big Little Liars star attends the Casamigos Halloween bash.

Olivia Munn, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Olivia Munn

Actress smiles for cameras at the Halloween celebration.

Paris Hilton, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Paris Hilton

Paris strikes a pose in her costume at the Casamigos party.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Nicky Hilton

Designer appears to be channeling her sister's 21st birthday outfit for her costume.

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Ross Butler & Noah Centineo

Actors share a laugh at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin

The reality star and her actor beau posed for photos at the Casamigos celebration.

Scheana Shay, Halloween 2018

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Scheana Shay

Monsters and Vanderpump rules. The Bravo star gets spooked at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

Erika Jayne, Halloween 2018

Splash

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hosts Freixenet's annual Black Magic Halloween Party. 

Halloween, Ashley Tisdale, Christopher French

Ron Mateo / Universal Studios Hollywood

Christopher French & Ashley Tisdale

The couple got into the spooky spirit by hanging out at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights for a night of scary surprises.

Halloween, Nicole Richie

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Nicole Richie

The mom-of-two seemed to be having a good time at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Halloween, Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Daryl Sabara & Meghan Trainor

The engaged couple spent their night at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights and took a pic with some of the scary characters.

Mandy Moore, Wilmer Valderrama, Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Night, 2018

Instagram

Mandy Moore & Wilmer Valderrama

Most people would agree that frightening reunions with your ex is not something to look forward to, but these two consider it tradition. Every year, the former flames attend Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights together.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Kids, Halloween

Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

The supermodel and her kids, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix, were all smiles spending the day at the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen, Halloween

Instagram

Alec Baldwin

Proud mom Hilaria Baldwin shared this sweet photo of Alec and their daughter Carmen striking identical poses with pumpkins ahead of the holiday.

Heidi Klum, Halloween

Instagram

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The former Project Runway host sported shades and a long flannel as she posed in front of a wall of pumpkins with her (hidden) kids.

Pink, Instagram, Pumpkin Patch

Pink/Instagram

Pink

The pop singer brought along Willow, 7, and Jameson, 1, to the pumpkin patch and captioned the Instagram post, "I think he's going to be a director and she's going to take it until one day she just beats the crap out of him." 

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Halloween 2018

Courtesy of Nights of the Jack

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott

It's family night for the reality stars who travel to Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, Calif. for a festive evening. 

Tyler Posey

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Tyler Posey & Sophia Ali

The Teen Wolf actor and Grey's Anatomy actress had a spooky third wheel on their Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights date.

Iggy Azalea

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Iggy Azalea

The "Black Widow" rapper did her best Scream Queens impersonation at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Ariel Winter

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star showed no fear as she explored the mazes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Pumpkin, Pre-Halloween

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Baby's first Halloween costume! The reality star's little pumpkin turned into a pumpkin more than two weeks before the holiday.

Nema Vand, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Shervin Roohparvar, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Adam Farahan, Halloween 2018

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Shahs of Sunset Cast

Nema Vand, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Shervin Roohparvar, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Adam Farahan come together at "Halloween Horror Nights" inside Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Kendra Wilkinson, Halloween 2018

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack

Kendra Wilkinson

Happy Halloween! The reality star attends the Nights of the Jack launch at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif., with her family.

Lauren Conrad

Instagram // @laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

Growing up so fast! The Hills star shared an adorable picture of her son at the pumpkin patch.

Janel Parrish, Halloween 2018

Nate Weber/ Universal Studios Hollywood

Janel Parrish

Mirror, mirror on the wall... which liar is the spookiest of them all? -A

The Pretty Little Liars star got into the Halloween spirit at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.

Jamie Foxx, Halloween 2018

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Jamie Foxx

The actor celebrated his daughter's birthday with a night of frights at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.

Jana Kramer

Instagram // @kramergirl

Jana Kramer

Tis' the season. The country singer spent an afternoon picking pumpkins with her husband, daughter and baby-to-be.

Chris Randone

Instgaram // @chrisrandone

Chris Randone

The Bachelor in Paradise couple enjoyed a festive pumpkin patch date.

Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges, Halloween 2018

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges

Trick or treat? The couple prepared themselves for a night of scares at "Halloween Horror Nights" inside Universal Studios Hollywood.

Teddi Mellencamp

Instagram // @teddimellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got her family into the Halloween spirit with a visit to the pumpkin patch. 

"Shameless" Cast

Status PR

Shameless Cast

Shameless-ly spooky! Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkowsky and Shanola Hampton made Knott's Scary Farm VIP night a family affair.

James Franco, Halloween 2018

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

James Franco

The Hollywood actor joins close friends Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Chris Bauer, Isabel Pakzad, Julia Garner and Mark Foster at "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Austin Mahone

Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood

Austin Mahone

The Brand New singer had a spooktacular evening at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.

Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler

Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood

Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler

Ghouls just want to have fun! The dancers strolled through the mazes at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights together.

Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Halloween 2018

Nate Weber/ Universal Studios Hollywood

Derek & Julianne Hough

Traveling with a sibling at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights may or may not cause less thrills. 

Amanda Stanton

Instagram // @amanda_stantonn

Amanda Stanton

The Bachelor in Paradise alumna got into the Halloween spirit early with a mother-daughter trip to Disneyland.

Trevor Jackson, Halloween 2018

Jerod Harris

Trevor Jackson

One moment Knott's Scary Farm monster! This Grown-ish star has to take one last call. 

Bridget Marquardt, Halloween 2018

Albert L. Ortega

Bridget Marquardt

The former Girls Next Door star visits Queen Mary's Dark Harbor in Long Beach, Calif., over opening weekend.

Lacey Chabert

Alexx Henry

Lacey Chabert

The Mean Girls actress is ready for fall as she stops by a Pumpkin Patch in Universal City, kicking off Fall Harvest programming for Hallmark Channel and her new movie All of My Heart: The Wedding.

Vanessa Hudgens, Halloween 2018

Gilbert Flores

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical star can't miss Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., every Halloween season. 

Not all heroes wear capes. 

