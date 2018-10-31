Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Just Crushed the Rest of the Halloween Competition

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 4:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas, Halloween 2018

Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Bielhave outdone themselves yet again for Halloween. 

The parents took their 3-year-old son, Silas Timberlake, trick-or-treating and the family dressed to the nines in costumes from The Lego Batman Movie. "They got candy? LEGO!" Timberlake captioned a picture of the happy family. Silas wore a Lego Batman costume while Biel dressed up as Harley Quinn and Timberlake as Robin. Silas was wearing his best suit & bat tie.

A moment on Timberlake's Instagram story showed him walking down the street in New York with his wife by his side for a "date night." In another video, the singer and Silas strolled with a purpose in their Lego attire. "Out here fighting crime in these streets," he wrote.

We could cry a river this is so cute.

Read

Justin Timberlake Recalls the Emotional Moment Jessica Biel Told Him She's Pregnant

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Last year, the trio's get-ups looked out of this world. The family got decked out in Toy Story costumes with Timberlake as Buzz Lightyear, Biel as Jessie and baby Silas as Woody.

They went to infinity and beyond with their creativity.

In 2016, the three of them dressed up as characters from another animated movie, Trolls. The movie was appropriately released just a few days after Halloween and even starred the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer. He posted a photo of the three of them marching on the sidewalk towards their trick-or-treat destinations. "When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won't keep his troll wig on," Timberlake wrote. 

The Sinner star uploaded a family photo of the three of them in their Trolls costume and got a tad punny. "Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." she wrote.

Take a look at the gallery below for some other great celebrity costumes.

Joey Fatone, Halloween

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Casamigos

Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo

The N Sync star was one spooktacular scary twin.

Ryan Seacrest Instagram, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan

Instagram

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

The American Idol judges adorably dressed up as a panda, sloth and eagle.

Rebel Wilson, Halloween 2018

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Rebel Wilson

The actress got lots of laughs as she came out on Ellen as the volleyball from the movie Castaway. When Ellen asked her why she chose this costume, she said she loves the movie.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Barbie, Instagram

@gregswalesart

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder nailed it as a Barbie doll. 

Lara Spencer, Good Morning America, GMA's 80s Halloween

ABC/Paula Lobo

Lara Spencer

Reporting for duty as Captain Merril Stubing, the host was unrecognizable.

Robin Roberts, Good Morning America, GMA's 80s Halloween

ABC/Paula Lobo

Robin Roberts

With some sequins, The Good Morning America host pulled off the look of Dominique Deveraux from The Dynasty. 

Article continues below

Ellen DeGeneres, Halloween 2018

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Ellen DeGeneres

The comedian didn't dissapoint as Kelllly D., a fictional Bachelor contestant.

Gabrielle Union, Instagram

Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress went all for it as Gwen Stefani and posted a video of herself singing No Doubt's "Just a Girl". Stefani liked it so much she reposted it to her Instagram and wrote, "obviously this made me soooooo happy!! Gx"

Rita Ora, Halloween, Post Malone, KISS Haunted House Party 2018

John Phillips/Getty Images

Rita Ora

With the hair and tattoos, Rita Ora morphed herself into Post Malone

Article continues below

Sara Sampaio, Instagram

Instagram

Sara Sampaio

The Victoria's Secret Angel got a hold of a good make-up session to turn herself into a scary werewolf.

Hoda Kotb, Today Show, Halloween

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Hoda Kotb

The Today host was unrecognizable and brilliantly hidden as Elton John.

Today Show, Today Show Cast, Halloween

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

The TODAY Show Cast

The team dressed up as characters from the '80s. Al Roker, in the center, aced dressing up as Dr. Brown from Back to the Future.

Article continues below

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

John Legend and Luna Legend

Hearts across America melted when they saw the EGOT winner dressed up as Prince Charming while doting princess Luna.

Lisa Rinna, Instagram

Instagram

Lisa Rinna

The Beverly Hills Housewife cleverly dressed up as her friend and co-star Erika Jayne. 

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

The couple need each other for this costume. Together, they're "Taco Bell(e)". Ha!

Article continues below

Kyle Richards, Instagram

Instagram

Kyle Richards

The Housewife looked chic as a Playboy bunny.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Instagram

Instagram

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Charlotte Prinze

The father and daughter dressed up the Joker and Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. 

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween 2018

ABC

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa

The co-hosts had everyone cracking up with their multiple costumes like this one inspired by I Dream of Jeannie. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Khloe and True

The mother and daughter duo matched in unicorn onesies for True's first Halloween.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Halloween

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kendall Jenner

 She got the Austin Powers: The International Man of Mystery role down pat and even did a little dance to the theme song, which she posted on her Instagram.

Zoe Kravitz, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Zoe Kavitz

The star got creative this year.

Article continues below

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The famous mom and daughter got into the spirit early as skeletons. 

ESC: Paris Hilton, Halloween

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Paris Hilton

The Simple Life star kept it cute as a bunny.

ESC: Halloween, Levi Meaden, Ariel Winter

Instagram

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden

The couple went made it clear they were Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock in this hilarious appearance.

Article continues below

ESC: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner

He played his fiancé's character Sansa from Game of Thrones while she walked out as a plain-old elephant.

ESC: Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor

The accessories really helped the couple pull of their looks as fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour.

ESC: Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber

She went with a Día de los Muertos-inspired look while he donned a baseball player costume.

Article continues below

ESC: George Clooney, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Halloween

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney

As the hosts of their annual Casamigos Halloween party, they had to impress the crowd.

ESC: Jenni JWoww Farley, Roger Matthews, Halloween

Anthony Serrantonio

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews

The family put some serious thought into their costumes.

Happy Halloween!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Biel , Justin Timberlake , Halloween , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jenna Dewan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Morning Talk Show Hosts Bust Out Their Halloween Best

Whitey Bulger Murdered Behind Bars: What We Know So Far

Halloween 2018 Costume Contest: Heidi Klum, NPH & More!

Hocus Pocus, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler

Gasp! Sarah Jessica Parker Claims She's Only Seen Hocus Pocus Once

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Celeb Glasses

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Eyewear and More Celebs Wearing Prescription Glasses

Rami Malek, 2016 Emmy Awards, Winners

Rami Malek Reacts to That Awkward Viral Video

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.