Meghan Markle's Oscar de La Renta Gown Might Be Her Most Unforgettable Look Yet

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 6:20 AM

Meghan Markle, Oscar De La Renta Dress, Australian Geographic Society Awards

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Once again, Meghan Markle has upped the ante in the style department. 

Known for her streamlined silhouettes and modern twists on classic pieces, the Duchess of Sussex's aesthetic has certainly taken shape in the two years since she first entered the royal family picture.

Now, in the midst of her first joint royal tour with Prince Harry, the expectant duchess has been keeping everyone on their toes as she's turned out dazzling ensembles, particularly in evening wear. 

For a state dinner in Fiji, she donned a blue Safiyaa column gown ($1,431), topped off with an eye-catching cape for an added twist.

To boot, the cerulean shade matched the one in the Fijian flag. Then, there was the elegant and crisp white embellished Theia ($895) gown she donned in Tonga for a private audience with the king and queen. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

Meghan Markle, Oscar De La Renta Dress, Australian Geographic Society Award

Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

The star proved the best was still to come, however, when she made a sartorial splash in an a-line tulle cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta on Friday. 

The occasion? The Australian Geographic Society Awards, where Markle presented an award. She certainly stood out in the chic design, which was embellished with black laser cut birds that perfectly contrasted with the white tulle of the dress' skirt. 

Thanks to a sheer neckline, the birds looked as if they could fly right off of the duchess' neck, a playful and unique element to the bold pre-Fall 2018 garment.

With all eyes on the dress, Markle kept the rest of the look simple with her pair of Aquazzura "Deneuve" pumps in black, dainty TBC earrings and a stackable rose gold ring by Birks. 

Read

Meghan Markle's Stacked Rings Might Reveal When to Expect the Royal Baby

Dress, Oscar De La Renta

Oscar De La Renta

The mama-to-be has a penchant for the fashion house as she previously sported an Oscar de la Renta top last month and a $5,490 white and blue floral, long-sleeved wrap cocktail dress from the Resort 2019 collection to a wedding last June. 

The only question we have left is—what dazzling design will Meghan Markle wear next? 

