The only thing that can compete with Jonathan Van Ness' love for cats, is his love for Wilco Froneman.

JVN told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that he first met Wilco Froneman at a Fourth of July party earlier this year, but, like most can relate, he only felt "BFF synergy." However, before he could put him in the friend zone, Jonathan said, "Then, really quickly I was just like, 'Oh.'"

"It's just 'cause his personality shines so bright that it took me a minute to realize he was a six-foot-seven muscle-bound rugby player," Jonathan explained. Now, nearly four months into their relationship, the pair have gone on romantic getaways to places like Hawaii and Wilco was even Jonathan's date to the Daytime Emmy Awards.

"He's so fun," Jonathan gushed. "And he rocks a heel as well as I do when I can find one in his size."