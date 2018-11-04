Cardi B truly is one of a kind!

So, of course the outspoken artist is a three-time finalist at the E! People's Choice Awards this year.

The rapper is a contender in three of music's biggest categories, including Female Artist of 2018, Album of 2018, and Song of 2018 for "I Like It," which is her hit collab with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Cardi has been dominating the charts all year and developing a fierce following along the way, so naturally the Bardi Gang came through in a big way when it came to PCAs voting this year.

We can't even blame them because Cardi's songs are so fun and catchy that we can't stop listening to them either!

Plus, the mother of one has an attitude that is equally as infectious.

After all, the acclaimed artist has also become known for the crazy quips she makes all the time.

From talk show appearances to Instagram videos and Twitter replies, Cardi sure has a way with words.