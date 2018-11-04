ABC/Randy Holmes
by Sam Howell | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 8:00 AM
Cardi B truly is one of a kind!
So, of course the outspoken artist is a three-time finalist at the E! People's Choice Awards this year.
The rapper is a contender in three of music's biggest categories, including Female Artist of 2018, Album of 2018, and Song of 2018 for "I Like It," which is her hit collab with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
Cardi has been dominating the charts all year and developing a fierce following along the way, so naturally the Bardi Gang came through in a big way when it came to PCAs voting this year.
We can't even blame them because Cardi's songs are so fun and catchy that we can't stop listening to them either!
Plus, the mother of one has an attitude that is equally as infectious.
After all, the acclaimed artist has also become known for the crazy quips she makes all the time.
From talk show appearances to Instagram videos and Twitter replies, Cardi sure has a way with words.
So, what better way to gear up for the A-lister's big night at the 2018 PCAs than with her most iconic Cardi quotes?
Yeah, there isn't just one, there are a ton. Like you'd expect anything less from the "I Like It" singer? We didn't think so!
We've gathered together some of the most memorable moments from the rapper over the years below, and trust us, they don't disappoint.
Even though we won't know for a few more days whether or not Cardi beat out her fellow musicians for those three big awards, right now you can take a trip down memory lane with us as we revisit some of the best things Cardi B has ever said, which is just as exciting.
Really, it'll make the time until the PCAs air live go by like that...we promise!
ABC/Randy Holmes
"She broke my vagina," Cardi B told Jimmy Kimmel while recalling the birth of her daughter, Kulture Kiari. "Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Shoes? $1,200. These glasses? $400. But b**ch, my outfit? $20 dollars b**ch," she exclaimed in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Get yourself together b**ch. Learn how to budget hoe."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
"NOTHING LAST FOREVER EXCEPT BILLS," she declared on Twitter, when a fan asked for help choosing a senior quote. To be fair, she's not wrong.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
"My boyfriend at the time—he dumped me two weeks before my prom, but I honestly think it was because he didn't want to pay for the limo, but then that night…forget it," she told Jimmy Fallon and John Mulaney on The Tonight Show. "The limo that I ended up with—I didn't rented it…I just got in a limo and just…forget it. I can't get into it. Kids watch me now."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
"Once you start making money, everybody wants you to be their kid's godmother," she quipped on The Tonight Show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation
"I want to thank my fans—Bardi Gang—because even when I'm wrong they be like, 'She still right' and I want to thank my haters, too, because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!" she said while accepting the "Best New Artist" Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
"I'm just a regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx," the former reality star has said often on Love & Hip Hop.
David X Prutting / BFA.com
"If he has sex with you more than five times, he loves you," she told BET in 2017.
E!
"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything!" she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic at the 2018 Grammys. "Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
"I get really happy when people see me perform and they're rapping my music, but it's a different feeling when you're dancing and the men throwing you money because you look good," she told New York in 2017. "It's just like when the rice is getting thrown at the bride."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Airbnb
"Sometimes I get a little discouraged, and I wonder how it is going to be next year, but it seems like everybody already predicting where I'm gonna be next year, and it's just like f--king farther than my a--hole," she told New York in 2017.
Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp
In a candid Instagram video, Cardi said, "You know, as I get older and I wax more I notice that my mustache is getting thicker. But it's cool though, cause b--ches with good mustaches got good p---y."
