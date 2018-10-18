Let's just say Cardi B is not too fond of childbirth.

It's no secret the Grammy-nominated rapper became a mom for the first time in July to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. However, as she alluded to on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she was not entirely prepared for what childbirth would entail. In her signature unfiltered way, the star addressed just how difficult the process is.

"It was totally harder [than I imagined it would be]," she told the late-night host. "She broke my vagina...Why nobody tells you about those things?"

As Cardi continued, "Nobody told me they were going to stitch my vagina...People just be like, 'Oh, you know, when you give birth, it's gonna hurt,' but nobody tells you that like your vagina."