Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer and Jason Jordan Seemingly Split

Is it over for Leah Messer and Jason Jordan?

The Teen Mom 2 star and her boyfriend have reportedly called it quits. News of their apparent breakup first surfaced online on Tuesday with an Us Weekly report. According to the magazine, one source said "they're just not a good fit."

Per the magazine, the two had been dating for roughly seven to eight months before their reported split. Messer's recent tweet further fanned speculation of a breakup.

"Some things are meant to happen, just not meant to be. Some things are meant to come into your life, just not meant to stay," the mom of three wrote on Tuesday. It also seems Messer deleted photos of Jordan from her Instagram account. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.