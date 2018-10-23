Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer and Jason Jordan Seemingly Split

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 1:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Leah Messer

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Is it over for Leah Messer and Jason Jordan?

The Teen Mom 2 star and her boyfriend have reportedly called it quits. News of their apparent breakup first surfaced online on Tuesday with an Us Weekly report. According to the magazine, one source said "they're just not a good fit."

Per the magazine, the two had been dating for roughly seven to eight months before their reported split. Messer's recent tweet further fanned speculation of a breakup. 

"Some things are meant to happen, just not meant to be. Some things are meant to come into your life, just not meant to stay," the mom of three wrote on Tuesday. It also seems Messer deleted photos of Jordan from her Instagram account. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment. 

Photos

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

Despite more than 10 years between them, Messer and Jordan had a few things in common, including that they are both single parents. According to Us Weekly, they also went to church together and liked hiking. 

"He's a good dad," she told the magazine of Jordan earlier this month. "He's an all around good person."

The breakup comes amid a recent interview from Messer, in which she revealed she battled depression and was once suicidal. Thanks to help from motivational papers hung up on her mirror, the reality star was able to overcome her personal struggles. 

"It's like I had to train my mind to know that I am loved, I am confident, I am worthy and until I said that repeatedly to myself and like, it just did wonders," she explained on the Life Reboot Podcast.

"Today I would say that I am kind, I am loving, I am confident, I am courageous, I am strong."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teen Mom , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Alfonso Ribeiro, Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith's Fresh Prince Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro Denies Ever Dating Jada Pinkett Smith

All About Rosie O'Donnell's New Fiancee

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

First Came Marriage, Now a Baby: Why Amy Schumer Decided to Go Conventional

Why Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Waited to Be Exclusive

Ariana Grande Shares Throwback Video of Mac Miller

Bobby Dodd, Danielle Bergman, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Expecting First Child

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.