Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Opens Up About How She Contemplated Suicide in the Past

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 4:38 PM

Leah Messer

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Leah Messer is using her past struggles with depression to treat her daughters self-love.

The former star of Teen Mom 2 opened up about how she overcame self-confidence issues in this week's edition of the Life Reboot Podcast with Leah Messer, Lindsey Rielly and Brian Scott. During their candid discussion, the reality star revealed she used to be "suicidal" and didn't "love myself."

"I had this expectation of who I was supposed to be as a mom, as a wife, as a person and I… just never reached them," she explained.

With some difficulty and a lot of effort, the TV personality pulled herself out of the funk she was feeling and realized "this life is worth living." And she did it all using the power of words. According to Leah, she would have motivational words typed up and hung them on her mirror so everyday she could see them. Leah said, "It's like I had to train my mind to know that I am love, I am confident, I am worthy and until I said that repeatedly to myself and like, it just did wonders."

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

She even got her little girls AdalynnAleeah and Aliannah in on the practice. "Even for my girls, when they started school this year, they knew… Addie wrote on the chalk board, she was like… 'I am happy because I have a family that loves me and she even put like why and blessed," she shared. 

This new habit helped Leah get through a difficult time in her life, when daughter Ali was diagnosed with a rare and incurable form of muscular dystrophy. She revealed, "I cried, oh my gosh, it was unbearable. But in that moment I realized that she is an incredible little girl that's going to do incredible things in this life no matter what she has, no matter what she goes through."

Despite the difficulty, Messer truly feels she learned from past experiences and became a better person. "Today I would say that I am kind, I am loving, I am confident, I am courageous, I am strong," Leah proclaimed.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

