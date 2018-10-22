LADYGANG fans unite!

The ladies of LADYGANG AKA Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin are gearing up to take over our TV screens, after continually sounding off on our airwaves courtesy of their podcast LADYGANG over the past few years and we are so ready for them.

Now, the women are not only getting their own E! show, but they are finalists for the upcoming 2018 E! People's Choice Awards for Pop Podcast of 2018. Sounds, like these woman are just as fierce as they advertise and they are definitely a force to be reckoned with.

Ahead of LADYGANG's premiere this month, E! News caught up with the three brilliantly outspoken celebs and asked them the burning questions we've been wanting to know about. The biggest question we have for the squad is, what would they do if they did in fact take home the PCAs trophy for their category?

Spoiler alert: they have big, hilarious plans.