Meghan Markle Cradles Her Baby Bump on a Stroll With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was glowing on Fraser Island Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Duchess of Sussex skipped a few royal engagements to get some R&R at the exclusive Kingfisher Bay resort. After Prince Harry visited the McKenzie's Jetty, he returned by boat to Kingfisher Bay. His wife, wearing a $218 Reformation Pineapple dress, received him at the end of the pier, walking with him hand-in-hand to greet the royal admirers. Meghan, who is about 13 weeks into her pregnancy, cradled her baby bump for photographers.

Harry and Meghan met the Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, before being welcomed by the Butchulla People, the traditional owners of the island (which they call K'gari).

Harry and Meghan looked delighted during the Welcome to Country smoking ceremony. The tour stop celebrated the dedication of the island's rain forests to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, a royal initiative aimed at building an international network of conservation programs.

(Fraser Island is the largest sand island in the world, with 206,970 acres of protected forest.)