Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Prince Harry is one proud father-to-be.
The 34-year-old referenced his and pregnant wife Meghan Markle's upcoming arrival while speaking onstage at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last weekend traveled to Australia to begin their first joint royal tour. Hours after landing in the country, Kensington Palace announced that the two are expecting their first child.
"Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," Harry told the crowd. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."
After making his speech, Harry joined Meghan, 37, in the audience. The duchess was all smiles in navy Stella McCartney cape dress and matching coat by Gillian Anderson for Winser London, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman pumps. She wore her hair in her signature messy bun.
Earlier in the day, the duke and duchess arrived together at the Sydney Opera House wearing matching black button-down Invictus Games shirts.
Meghan sat in the front row of the open-air venue and watched Harry practice his speech.
Kensington Palace/ PRESS ASSOCIATION
Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, founded the Invictus Games, an international Paralympic-style sports competition for wounded and ill military personnel and vets, in 2014.
"These Games were created for our men and women in uniform; designed around their talents and their needs and built not just for them, but also for the friends and families that have supported their recoveries and had their lives changed forever," Harry said in his speech. "Over the last four years though, the Invictus Games have become about much more than the thousands of competitors who have taken part."
"Invictus has become about the example of service and dedication our competitors have provided to the world," he said. "Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation."