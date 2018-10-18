How Peter Dinklage Helped Jamie Dornan Prepare for Fifty Shades Freed

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 8:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jamie Dornan, Peter Dinklage

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Talk about Fifty Shades of Awkward...

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey in the steamy S&M-themed Fifty Shades films, star together in the upcoming HBO movie My Dinner with Hervé. During their time on set, Dinklage helped his co-star prepare for some reshoots for Fifty Shades Freed, the final film in the trilogy, by running lines with him...as his onscreen lover Anastasia Steele.

"I read some of the screenplay...in our dressing room. He had to do some reshoots for Fifty Shades and I would help him out, learning lines," Dinklage said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday. "I would read the Dakota Johnson parts. I was just helping a friend learn lines. I nailed it. I really did."

Photos

Game of Thrones Stars' Romances Outside of Westeros

Both Fifty Shades and Game of Thrones are known for their often explicit sex scenes. Stephen Colbert noted how both franchises have "very obsessive, cultish fans."

"Very different fans," Dinklage said. "I think Game of Thrones fans would take issue with comparing the two, 'cause they're, uh, Game of Thrones fans are very specific, and lovely."

Fifty Shades Freed

Focus Features

"Fifty Shades fans have issues," he added.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Peter Dinklage , Jamie Dornan , Fifty Shades Of Grey , Top Stories , Movies , Apple News
Latest News
Sienna Miller

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Attention Gigi Hadid! Zayn Malik Opens Up About Love and Broken Hearts in "Fingers"

Lea Michele & Darren Criss Interview Sneak Peek

Orange Is the New Black

Grab the Tissues! Orange Is the New Black Is Ending and the Cast Is Sharing Heartfelt Tributes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Just Received Her First Tiara—But It's Not What You Think

Meghan Markle, Necklace

Meghan Markle’s Royal Tour Necklace Has an Adorable Story Behind It

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.