Chris Evans Plays Coy on Captain America's Fate in Avengers 4

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 7:15 AM
There's a chance Captain America might die in the fourth and final Avengers film.
The same could be said for just about any of the surviving characters from Avengers: Infinity War, of course, but that didn't stop fans of the franchise from panicking when Chris Evans wrapped production on the movie and implied he'd be hanging up his shield for good now that his contact is fulfilled. "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories!" Evans wrote Oct. 4 on Twitter. "Eternally grateful."
Evans appeared at Ace Comic Con in Chicago over the weekend, where he discussed the eyebrow-raising tweet while remaining coy about Cap's fate. "I did tweet something that made a lot of people think it was in some way a spoiler. I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day, and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies—this unbelievable tapestry," said Evans, whose joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011. "You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I'd feel. I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming nor denying anything."
The fourth Avengers film—which is currently untitled—debuts in theaters May 3, 2019.
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
Rumored actors set to appear in the fourth Avengers film include Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Vin Diesel, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Karen Gillan, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pratt, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Zoe Saldana, Cobie Smulders, Sebastian Stan and Letitia Wright. As expected, Marvel Studios has kept casting news close to the vest. However, a few actors whose characters died in Avengers: Infinity War have been involved in re-shoots.
(Like Evans, Downey and Hemsworth have fulfilled their contract extensions.)
Evans wasn't the only actor to get fans excited about the blockbuster during Ace Comic Con. Olsen teased things are "only going to get worse" in the final chapter, without specifying whether she was referring to Scarlet Witch—who turned to dust in Infinity War—or everyone.
Meanwhile, Evans said his last line of dialogue was "something really dumb," but not something he can give away. "It was re-shoots, so you're doing these little picks and pops; it's just little things they need. It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn't there, but it was a stupid line," he said. "The line wasn't memorable to me. The day was more memorable than the line."
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
Evans is excited for fans to see finally the movie—and to one day be able to talk about it in detail. "If Marvel has proven anything, it's that they know what they're doing," the 37-year-old actor said. "I don't think they've missed a beat. Their worst mistakes are other studios' biggest blessings, you know what I mean? Like, they don't miss—they don't miss!—and they have not missed with this one. And it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry...How many individual series is it? Like six, seven individual parts coming together?"
So, what can he say about Avengers 4?
"It's never been done before, and I don't know if it will ever be done again. They really stick a flag in the ground on this one and pull out all the stops," he said. "You won't be disappointed!"
