Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Break Up and Call Off Engagement

It's over between Ariana Grandeand Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old singer and 24-year-old SNL star have broken up following a whirlwind romance that began this summer and an engagement in June. News of the split comes a month after her ex Mac Miller was found dead at age 26. The singer mourned the rapper's death publicly on Twitter and stepped away from the spotlight.

"It was way too much too soon," a Grande source told People of the singer and Davidson's split on Sunday. "It's not shocking to anyone."

TMZ, which first reported the news, said the two broke up this weekend and that the acknowledged that it was not the right time for their relationship to take off.

Grande and Davidson have not commented on the breakup.