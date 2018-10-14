Ariana Grande Pulls Out of Cancer Benefit Amid Personal Turmoil

Ariana Grande canceled another scheduled performance as she takes time to heal amid personal turmoil, most recently her ex Mac Miller's death.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer was supposed to make her onstage return on Saturday after staying out of the spotlight since the rapper died in September. She was set to perform at F--k Cancer's inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala, where her manager Scooter Braun gave a speech and his wife Yael Cohen Braun received an honor for her work as co-founder of the group.

"One of the most amazing things about this organization is that they help people when they're having the worst moments in their life, and they give sympathy and a calm nature to people in need in those moments. And you saw your invite, someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today," Scooter told the crowd. "And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"

Scooter said he "called in a favor" and arranged for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Yael's favorite comic, to perform a short stand-up act in Ariana's place.