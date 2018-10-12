From Windsor with love!

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank channeled James Bond as they exited Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel and afternoon reception on Friday. The groom surprised the bride by leading her to a waiting gunmetal-colored Aston Martin DB10 sedan, one of eight models created specifically for the 2015 007 film Spectre.

Eugenie said "wow" and was left open-mouthed when she saw the vehicle, British news reports said.

"Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!" read a tweet posted on Aston Martin's Twitter account. "Leaving Windsor Castle in the Aston Martin DB10, built especially for James Bond. #RoyalWedding #AstonMartin #DB10 @007."

Jack and Eugenie's sister and maid-of-honor Princess Beatrice helped the bride, who wore an ivory off-the-shoulder Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding dress with a long train, into the car.