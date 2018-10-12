Quavo Exposes Nicki Minaj Fling With "Huncho Dreams" Rap

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 6:45 AM
Nicki Minaj gets a special shout-out on Quavo's new album, Quavo Huncho.
Unfortunately, Minaj probably would have preferred he didn't mention her at all. "Huncho Dreams," produced by DigitalNas and Murda Beatz, is being regarded as Quavo's response to Minaj's "Barbie Dreams," in which she calls out male rappers ranging from 50 Cent to Lil Wayne. In the single—which Minaj says is not a diss track—she raps, "Somebody go and make sure Karrueche okay, though / I heard she think I'm tryna give the coochie to Quavo / They always wanna beat it up, goon up the p---y / Man, maybe I should let him auto-tune up the p---y." In response, Quavo exposes Minaj and their long-rumored romance with "Huncho Dreams."
Tensions erupted about a year ago when Migos released "Motorsport" featuring Minaj and Cardi B (her now rival). Minaj later confirmed she and Quavo were at odds, especially after a U.K. radio interview with Capital Xtra, in which Cardi B said, "When I heard the track, her verse wasn't finished—well, it's not the verse that is out right now—and Quavo told me to get on the song. And I just felt like it was a perfect opportunity for me to be on a track that's big like that."
Minaj saw things differently, and she blamed Quavo for not defending her honor.
"The only thing with Cardi that really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after 'Motorsport' came out," Minaj admitted in an Apple Music interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe. "I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, 'hank you. The first interview she did after 'Motorsport' came out, it just really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry and the only thing she said was, 'Oh, I didn't hear that; I didn't hear that verse.' I was like, 'What?!'"
"I love Quavo—and at the time, on Twitter, I explained how 'MotorSport' came about," Minaj continued. "You know, people were saying that I was lying, so I texted Quavo and I said, 'Hey, could you back me up on this? Because I don't want people to think I'm lying. What do I have to lie about?' And he didn't back me up...He texted me and he was like, 'I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl LOL.' And that hurt, because he is somebody who...I love him."
(What Minaj failed to note was that she didn't film the video with the other artists. Later, she claimed her hairstylist wasn't available—which occurred after Cardi B had given her interview.)
Quavo dives right into the drama with "Huncho Dreams," rapping, "She said I hurt her feelings 52 times (Two) / Call up queen (Nicki) / The queen can't flex on a young bull (Flex) / Made her scream (Scream) / Chanel, I bought her two of 'em / You can check IG (Hey, IG) / 'Cause when she post, it go up (Go) / Is she for keeps? (For keeps) / Only if she come with two of 'em (Two) / Yeah, I be snipin' (Snipe, snipe) / I can't be wifin' (Nah, no wife) / I know she feisty (Feisty, feisty) / I'm Huncho Bison (Huncho Bison) / She treat me righteous (Righteous, righteous)."
The evidence is damning: Minaj did post a video of herself unpacking two Chanel gifts in July. Adding insult to injury? "Young bull" is a phrase often used by Minaj's ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, and he alludes to ex Safaree Samuels, rapping, "I'm straight out the jungle (Hey) / No safari (No)." There are also references to Minaj and 6ix9ine's "FEFE" and Drake's hit "In My Feelings."
Samuels uploaded an Instagram video of himself vibing to the song, joking with his fans, "I'll take it. Funny thing is I was waiting for this huncho album to drop...S--t [fire] #hunchodreams."
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The rest of Quavo's song just makes matters worse for Minaj. "N---a don't mean to brag (No) / I be tryin' to keep it cool, but I sniped yo' ass (Swear) / No 'FEFE,' I skeet-skeet ('FEFE') on yo' face ass (Face ass, brrt-brrt) / Called up Huncho to come tap that ass (Swear) / Pull up on you, auto-tune when I grip that ass (Skeet, skeet) / Pullin' on yo' weave, 'cross the room when I pipe that ass (Pipe it) / I see a queen on a tree-tree (What you see?) / She like the ride new boy tree-tree (Yeah, new boy) / I see a queen on the tree-tree (What you see?) / She like the ride that boy tree-tree (Yeah, new boy) / Nicki (Nicki), do you love me? (Please) / Why you crying? (Why?) / She don't wanna be a queen unless she got me (Queen) / She don't wanna be on scene unless we married (On scene) / No cap (No cap, yeah), for real (Hey) /Tea in my double cup, it can't spill (Tea) / Left the fire on the dresser at the hotel (Fye, yeah) / Drunk as hell, made her cook some RO-TEL (Whip it, whip it)," the musician raps. "If the truth hurt, then I won't tell (Truth)."
Minaj has yet to comment on "Huncho Dreams"—but if she does, it'll likely be on Quene Radio. Meanwhile, Cardi B recently opened up to W. magazine about what led to their recent scuffle at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week. "For a while now she's been taking a lot of shots at me," the "I Like It" rapper claimed. "I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going." After she learned Minaj had allegedly liked and then un-liked a tweet about her parenting skills (which Minaj has denied), she lost it. "I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter," Cardi B said. "I love my daughter. I'm a good-ass f--king mom. So for somebody that don't have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn't the time or the place, but I'm not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block."
