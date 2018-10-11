On Sept. 13, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went to the marriage license bureau at a New York City courthouse and...

Either just signed some papers or signed some papers and got married.

Almost a whole month has gone by and the hard-to-miss couple have stayed quiet as confusion reigns over whether the longtime friends who just got engaged in July are, in fact, husband and wife.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" Hailey tweeted on Sept. 14. That tweet, however, is long gone.

E! News learned that they did take part in a marriage ceremony Sept. 13 at the courthouse, and a source told us that they were planning on "doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well." TMZ has also reported that they're legally married, and seemingly without a prenuptial agreement. People, which was first with the news, had sources saying they "went ahead and did it"—and the magazine remains all in, referring to Baldwin as Bieber's "wife" in an article Wednesday.

An interesting honeymoon phase, to say the least.