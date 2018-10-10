Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this December, and it looks like the country superstar is already thinking about their special day.

"We are currently fighting to get our schedules and be together on that day," she told E! News while walking the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. "If not, we're having a big vacation over the holidays. So, we'll celebrate—maybe a week late, but we will celebrate."

Ballerini and Evans tied the knot in a beautiful seaside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Dec. 2, 2017. However, their anniversary isn't the only celebration on their minds. Her hubby's single, "Kiss Somebody" landed a top sport on the charts earlier this year, and Ballerini was nominated for Favorite Female Artist in the Country category at Tuesday night's award show.

"I feel like we're always celebrating something when we're together," she said, noting she was proud of her man. "We're very lucky right now."

In addition to talking about her anniversary, Ballerini dished on what it's like to go on tour with Keith Urban. The "I Hate Love Songs" star is opening for him as part of his international tour.

"He's so talented, but still, every day, he gets onstage and rehearses and soundchecks for, like, two hours," she said. "And I think that's just the sign of a true artist—that you're never content; you always want to be better. He has that about him, and it's been a really good learning experience."