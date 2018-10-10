EXCLUSIVE!

Kelsea Ballerini Dishes on Her First Wedding Anniversary Plans at the 2018 AMAs

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 7:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this December, and it looks like the country superstar is already thinking about their special day.

"We are currently fighting to get our schedules and be together on that day," she told E! News while walking the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. "If not, we're having a big vacation over the holidays. So, we'll celebrate—maybe a week late, but we will celebrate."

Ballerini and Evans tied the knot in a beautiful seaside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Dec. 2, 2017. However, their anniversary isn't the only celebration on their minds. Her hubby's single, "Kiss Somebody" landed a top sport on the charts earlier this year, and Ballerini was nominated for Favorite Female Artist in the Country category at Tuesday night's award show. 

"I feel like we're always celebrating something when we're together," she said, noting she was proud of her man. "We're very lucky right now."

In addition to talking about her anniversary, Ballerini dished on what it's like to go on tour with Keith Urban. The "I Hate Love Songs" star is opening for him as part of his international tour. 

"He's so talented, but still, every day, he gets onstage and rehearses and soundchecks for, like, two hours," she said. "And I think that's just the sign of a true artist—that you're never content; you always want to be better. He has that about him, and it's been a really good learning experience."

Photos

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In fact, Ballerini said she and Evans have hung out with Urban's wife, Nicole Kidman, on the side of stage during some of his shows.

"The whole time me and Morgan will be hitting each other behind like, 'Oh my God! Can you believe it? Like, she knows our names!'" the singer, donning a Nicolas Jebran ensemble and Christian Louboutin shoes, told E! News. "But they're lovely."

Watch the video to see the singer's interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelsea Ballerini , Anniversaries , 2018 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Awards , Exclusives , wochit , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chole Grace Moretz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Claire Foy, Vogue

See Claire Foy and More Stars' First Vogue Covers

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Kris Jenner Collaborates With Red Eye to Help Renovate the Watts Community Center on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Gets Lip Fillers Again: See Her Plumper Pout

Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa

Luke Perry Laughs as Riverdale Stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart Recreate Brenda and Dylan's Iconic Breakup Scene on 90210

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 American Music Awards, Outifts

Breaking Down Tracee Ellis Ross' 10 American Music Award Looks: Sequins, Leopard Print and a Political Message

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.