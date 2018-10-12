Will Kris Jenner Actually Get Mad Over Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick's Art Vandelay Prank?

Has Kris Jenner learned her lesson?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick decide it's time to end their Art Vandelay prank against Kris. In case you missed it, the twosome invented this fake famed artist in order to "art shame" a condescending Kris.

"Ooh, what is this?" the momager asks while looking at some artwork in Khloe's kitchen. "Wait, did your friend make those?"

"Yeah, the guy Art Vandelay," Kourtney Kardashian's ex responds. "Not really my friend, it's an artist that I know."

It doesn't take long for Kris to suggest a "walk around the house" to see where the "gorgeous" paintings should go. Since the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch believes they are real works of art, she seriously contemplates where her daughter should hang the pieces…and Khloe and Scott can barely keep straight faces.

"Okay, so we definitely have to tell Kris about the prank soon," the Good American founder relays in a confessional. "She's trying to get them appraised, this isn't gonna go well."

Photos

Kris Jenner's Best Looks

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

E!

"We do have to break it to her that we're completely lying, art-shaming her and basically giving her fraudulent paintings," Mason Disick's dad agrees.

Ironically, amid the art-shaming prank, the mother of six begins to art-shame Khloe once more for the other artwork in her home. "Ryan Seacrest would call those place holders," Kris adds while surveying the scene.

"She just art-shamed me again," KoKo notes to a nearby Scott.

"Wow, and she brought Ryan in the mix," the father of three quips.

Although Khloe and Scott are eager to tell Kris about the prank, they are concerned about the momager's reaction as she might get "actually mad" over the hoax.

"I have no idea how Kris is gonna react," the Revenge Body host admits to the KUWTK cameras. "But I'm excited to see her expression."

Will Kris be able to forgive Scott and Khloe for this prank?

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

