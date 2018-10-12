Has Kris Jenner learned her lesson?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick decide it's time to end their Art Vandelay prank against Kris. In case you missed it, the twosome invented this fake famed artist in order to "art shame" a condescending Kris.

"Ooh, what is this?" the momager asks while looking at some artwork in Khloe's kitchen. "Wait, did your friend make those?"

"Yeah, the guy Art Vandelay," Kourtney Kardashian's ex responds. "Not really my friend, it's an artist that I know."

It doesn't take long for Kris to suggest a "walk around the house" to see where the "gorgeous" paintings should go. Since the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch believes they are real works of art, she seriously contemplates where her daughter should hang the pieces…and Khloe and Scott can barely keep straight faces.

"Okay, so we definitely have to tell Kris about the prank soon," the Good American founder relays in a confessional. "She's trying to get them appraised, this isn't gonna go well."