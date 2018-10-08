Post Malone Makes Drastic Change to His Appearance

Is this "Deja Vu?"

Post Malone just changed up his appearance big-time just days before the 2018 American Music Awards. On Sunday, the "Rockstar" rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram with short hair. No man-bun, no braids in sight. Just his curly hair.

On Saturday, he foreshadowed the change in an Instagram caption. He posted a selfie of himself smoking a cigarette and wrote, "had 2 big a-- dreads. plz don't stop listening to my music."

Aside from his large number of face and body tattoos, Post Malone's hair has always been part of his signature look. On the cover of his first album Stoney, he appears almost as a silhouette on the cover with his cornrows on full display. Other hairstyles he's toyed with included a bun (most recent), untied flowing shoulder-length hair, a mullet, braids and more. The evolution of his look is evident on his social media accounts.