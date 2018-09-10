Post Malone has been having a rough week... or two.

The rapper's former San Fernando Valley residence was broken into on Sept. 1, and the burglars reportedly got away with nearly $20,000 worth in items. And to make matters worse, while the thieves were inside the home, they reportedly shouted, "Where's Post Malone?" They also allegedly pistol-whipped the current resident, although the homeowners have no affiliation with the artist, who moved out of the estate several months ago.

The recent break-in at his former home comes just weeks after the "Psycho" rapper's plane was forced to make an emergency landing after the plane's wheels blew out on Aug. 21. Post Malone and the other passengers were then re-routed to Stewart Airport in New York. "i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f--k you. but not today," the star wrote on Twitter.