Jeff Lewis Calls Surrogate's Lawsuit a "Money Grab"

In addition to the aforementioned allegations, Trent claimed she had no interest in being on Flipping Out and suggested she didn't know she would be on the show when she agreed to be their surrogate. Per the documents obtained by People, she ultimately agreed to film ultrasound appointments to promote the option of surrogacy; however, she allegedly did not want to film the birth. According to the aforementioned documents, the producers allegedly agreed to these conditions. However, she claimed they secretly filmed the birth behind a curtain.

Per People, a business associate informed her of the televised scene and Trent was "distraught and humiliated." She even alleged she canceled another surrogacy contract out of embarrassment.

However, Lewis remembered things a bit differently.

"I have a very different recollection of how things happened," he told Williams. "I will tell you that when you agree to film a show, you sign a release. And in this particular case, there were two releases that were signed: There was one in the very beginning, and then, when we did our surrogacy agreement, the release was included….So, you decide you're going to be on the show; you sign the release. You even have your attorney look at it. And then you can't say a year later that 'I didn't know I was being filmed.'"

He also said "there was a mention of more money mid-way through" the surrogacy process, which he described as a "red flag."

"That's why I think we're here now," he said. "It's really an unfortunate situation because there's so many thousands of people that do what we did—that go through this surrogacy process. But it's very scary when you spend tens of thousands of dollars to have multiple attorneys work on this and then the contract is just disregarded."

This isn't the only recent drama Lewis has experienced. He also parted ways with his longtime business partner Jenni Pulos after she accused him of abuse. He's since been cleared of all victimization charges.

"I'm a very, very forgiving guy, and I never say never," he said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "But when someone reports you for abuse to your bosses, that's kind of something that's hard to get over."

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).