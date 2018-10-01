Applebee's $1 Zombie Drinks Are Here Just in Time for Halloween

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 5:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Applebee's Zombie Drink

Applebee's

From the fast casual eatery that blessed us with $1 margaritas, Long Island iced teas and Bahama Mamas, it's time to get acquainted with the Dollar Zombie. 

Our friends at Applebee's (otherwise known as the patron saints of affordable alcoholic beverages) have officially unveiled the latest addition to their "Neighborhood Drink" menu—and it's seriously spooky. Right in time for Halloween, the Dollar Zombie is described by Applebee's as a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and garnished with a "gummy brain."

And the price point is spot-on: you can trick-or-treat yourself to the Zombie drink for a single $1 bill at participating Applebee's locations through the month of October!

This time last year, the restaurant first introduced its patrons to the wonders of a $1 margarita, known fondly as the Dollarita. What followed was a rotating menu of super cheap cocktails like a $2 Absolut Vodka lemonade as well as a $3 Grey Goose and cranberry. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

"Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we're excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new DOLLAR ZOMBIE," Patrick Kirk, VP of beverage innovation at Applebee's, said in a press release. "We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink."

So if you're of legal drinking age, grab the nearest designated driver and head to Applebee's to get a taste of the Dollar Zombie for yourself! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halloween , Viral , Food , Fast Food , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bella Thorne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Reveals ''Resentment'' For Catelynn Lowell on Season Premiere

Tyrese Gibson, Samantha Lee Gibson

Tyrese Gibson's Wife Samantha Lee Gibson Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker Breaks Down in Tears Over Leaving Her Kids for Work

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27: Who Can Still Dance in Week 2?

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye's Controversial Political Rant

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.