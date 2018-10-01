by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 10:57 AM
Kylie Jenner helped continue the birthday celebrations for her BFF Jordyn Woods over the weekend.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew to Miami to keep the party going for Jordyn's 21st birthday. On Sunday, the celeb pals were spotted dining at Komodo restaurant with owner David Grutman and friends Tiffany Sorya, Yris Palmer, David Einhorn. Kylie, who arrived at the birthday dinner with assistant Victoria Villaroel, donned a shoulder length icy blonde bob hairstyle for the celebration, pairing the look with a $115 red I.AM.GIA crop top and matching high-waisted red PVC pants.
The group sat at a large table at Komodo, where they dined on signature menu items. Towards the end of dinner the restaurant presented Jordyn with a massive customized 5-tiered cake complete with photos of the birthday girl and sparklers.
After the birthday dinner, Jordyn, Kylie and their pals made their way to LIV around 3 a.m. Before arriving at the second location, Kylie did a wardrobe change, opting for a relaxed high-waisted denim look with a white crop top and her hair pulled back into a low bun.
Kylie and Jordyn were spotted signing the nightclub's famed chalkboard walls before heading to a large table in the club's VIP cluster. Jordyn was presented with a custom LIV on Sunday chain and Kylie snapped pictures wearing it. The crew stayed until the end of the night and were presented with parades of bottles, sparklers and banners before heading out.
SPW / SplashNews.com
Jordyn, who turned 21 on Sept. 23, kicked off her birthday celebrations in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. The model enjoyed a night out with Kylie and her closest pals at Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood. The group then headed to Poppy nightclub, where they had a private table.
The following day, Kylie and Jordyn had a meal with the Kardashian-Jenner family before partying at Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, Calif.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
