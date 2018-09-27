Behind Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship: Makeup, Modeling and So Much More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 12:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may be friendship goals, they're so relatable.

The dynamic duo stays together, slays together and even binging watches Netflix together. Based on Jordyn's take, they sound like your typical BFFs.

"We're really just chillin'," she told E! News. "We're always trying to find new TV shows to watch to talk about. We love cooking. We just got Chrissy Teigen's new cookbook. We used her last cookbook a lot."

However, once you hear about the successes of the 21-year-old women and their shared love for beauty, photo shoots and entrepreneurship, it's clear that their lifestyle together is next level. 

For example, less than a week after her 21st birthday and the launch of her makeup collaboration with Kylie, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta (who clients include Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Lucy Hale) asked Jordyn to be his muse for a master class in celebration of Shiseido's new makeup collection

Photos

September 2018 Beauty Launches

ESC: Jordyn Woods

@JenJphoto

At the event, she told E! News, "Turning 21 is something you look forward to for a long time. Now that it's here, I'm like wait, so now I'm legal! It's just the start of something so much more. The collab [with Kylie] was amazing. I also dropped my second collection with my activewear line. It's just constantly learning and growing and starting new businesses."

For her modeling gig, the Scndnature owner revealed that warm tones and browns are her go-to, so the celeb-loved makeup artist took her obsession to the next level, creating a monochromatic look with a graphic eye and the Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in Majo.

"I really like it," she said. "I don't think it's an everyday look, but I like the eyeliner. I'm definitely going to try it again with a different shade. I didn't think I would like it, but I'm pleasantly surprised."

ESC: Jordyn Woods

@JenJphoto

Using the new Kaja Ink Liner, the makeup artist traced her crease with an eye liner pencil (that can double as a brow product), which is a more dramatic look than the star is used to. However, she uses a similar technique on a day to day, using shadow instead of liner. 

"I love the [Kylie x Jordan] eyshadow palette because you can create so many different looks with it, but it's also very wearable," she continued. "I don't like to venture off too much from my comfort zone. I love warm tones and browns...I use the first color more than the other. The two browns, I use those in my crease for every look that I do."

The influencer is referring to the shadows "Wife Life" and "Sister"—adequate descriptions of her lifestyle.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jordyn Woods , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Apple News , Life/Style , Style
Latest News
Keira Knightley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Tom Hanks, Fred Rodgers

Tom Hanks Is Mister Rogers in First Look at You Are My Friend

Rose McGowan, Asia Argento

Rose McGowan Apologizes to Asia Argento for Releasing Incorrect Facts

Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood 2018

Lili Reinhart and More Celebrities Join #WhyIDidn'tReport Movement

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Brad Falchuk's Birthday Note to ''Timeless Beauty'' Gwyneth Paltrow Is So Sweet

Nicki Minaj & Lewis Hamilton Fuel Romance Rumors

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.